Photo courtesy of city of Alton, Mayor Brant Walker

Workers wrap up repairs and improvements Friday on the remaining two tennis courts that were in need of rehabilitation at Gordon Moore Park’s Simpson Tennis Complex in Alton. Mayor Brant Walker said the work was part of a quality of life initiative his administration has been working on since his term began. “I am also happy to say that Marquette High School tennis teams will be returning to the courts now that they are again usable. The courts are back and the team is back.” Walker said similar work focusing on quality of life has taken place, including cleanup, plantings and rehabilitation work at the Sunken Garden, at Riverview Park and at the new multimodal transportation center.

