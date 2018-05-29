The history continues in Alton

Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson

Photos by Andrew Dobson

Last year, Alton went “all out” while celebrating its 150th Memorial Day parade. On Monday, it was clear that the city’s 151st parade, the oldest Memorial Day parade in the nation, did not suffer from the “sophomore slump” following last year’s impressive display.

Sponsored by the East End Improvement Association’s Parade Committee and cosponsored by the Upper Alton Association with assistance from the Alton Area Optimist Club, this year’s parade featured World War II veteran E. Dean Browning, who at 92 served as one of the oldest parade marshals in the parade’s history.

This year’s event also provided a special honor for Vietnam veterans.

Each year, Alton’s Memorial Day parade features marching bands, floats, community leaders and politicians from the area. The parade honors those who have served their country and celebrates the history of Pie Town. Upper Alton become known as Pie Town during the 1840s when soldiers on their way to the Mexican-American War camped in the area. Women delivered pies to the travelers, giving Pie Town its legendary name.

Ceremonies took place throughout the Riverbend at cemeteries and other locations following the parade.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter