Tops for tabs

Victoria Copeland and Abby Underhill, fifth-graders at West Elementary School in Alton, recently turned in a two-gallon container of can tops to the Ronald McDonald House in St. Louis. The Ronald McDonald houses furnish schools with small cardboard collection boxes for the tabs to encourage recycling without the bulk of the whole can, but Victoria’s family collected all these tabs and donated them in the name of West Elementary. The proceeds of the recycling money are used to support activities at area Ronald McDonald houses that provide nearby lodging for out-of-area families whose children are in the hospitals.

