Triathlon tradition

Photos by Eric Stauffer, Dark Horse Art Works

The 32nd annual Wood River Triathlon drew more than 260 athletes and hundreds of spectators to Wood River. Grouped by age and gender, athletes started at the municipal pool, biked and ran a course through the city. “The city totally supports this event,” Mayor Cheryl Maguire said. “We are thrilled it brings people from all over. We couldn’t be more pleased with the Park and Rec and how hard they worked for the event.” For more information, visit the Wood River Park and Recreation Facebook page; for official athletes’ times, visit Fleetfeet.com.

