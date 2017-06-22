Tunnel vision

Lowe’s Community Heroes volunteers (red shirts) stand in front of the School House Acres High Tunnel with Senior Services Plus Executive Director Jonathan Becker and Maintenance Director Curt Rainwater. More than 20 volunteers from the Granite City and Alton Lowe’s stores showed up for a day of volunteering at the senior center’s School House Farms. Alton, Granite City, and Glen Carbon Lowe’s store have provided products for the installation of three hydrants in the School House Farm, a wash station and worm composting area, seeds, and new flooring for the group exercise classroom, for a total of $7,500. “We are grateful for the support and day of volunteering; they are great community partners committed to the mission of helping seniors in our community,” Becker said.

