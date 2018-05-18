Two bikers, one cause

photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings

Photos by JD Jennings

WHAT: Bikers Helping Bikers trivia night

WHEN: April 7

WHERE: Moose Lodge 951 of Alton

WHY: Tom Hartbauer was the first director of the Bourbeuse Valley H.O.G. Chapter and conceived the idea of establishing a means to help fellow motorcyclists in need. Fellow biker “Biker Jim” McBride was a friend to everyone he knew. Following the passing of both men, the biker community combined two organizations and events dedicated to each man. On July 8, 1997, The Hartbauer/McBride Memorial Foundation Inc. was incorporated in Missouri as a nonprofit dedicated to motorcyclists in need. The foundation is made up of volunteers who perform their duties out of their love of motorcycles and those who ride. For more information, visit bikershelpingbikers.com.

