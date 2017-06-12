Two-wheel tradition

Photos by Dan Cruz

WHAT: 9th annual Wood River Bike Ramble

WHERE: Wood River Roundhouse, 633 N. Wood River Ave.

WHEN: June 9

WHY: In what has become an annual tradition, the two-mile bike ride began at 7 p.m. at the Wood River Roundhouse. For a cost of $3 per person ($6 for a family), participants also received Dilly Bars courtesy of Dairy Queen, and the ride was followed by an evening of wet fun at the Aquatic Center. Two bikes, donated by Walmart, were raffled off as well. The first 250 people who signed up received a free t-shirt and bike reflector. “We plan to have a monthly event for the families of Wood River throughout the summer,” Park and Recreation Director Jason Woody said. “Next month is the ice cream social; that is very popular.”

