Two win summer photography competition

Photographers from Bethalto and Bunker Hill received top honors in the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau's Endless Summer Photo Contest.

Johnnie Dickerson-Jennings of Bethalto won first place in the Summer Fun category while Steven McKenzie of Bunker Hill was the winner in the Scenic Snapshots category. Both will receive a framed 8- by 10-inch copy of their winning photos from Picture This & More of Alton, which also sponsored the photo contest.

The winning Summer Fun photo showcases motorcycle riders in front of the iconic paddlewheel mural in downtown Alton. The photo will appear on the cover of the 2018 Spring/Summer guide. The Scenic Snapshots winning photo shows fireworks sparkling over the Clark Bridge in Alton.

"I am beyond excited and extremely grateful," Johnnie Dickerson-Jennings said of winning the contest.

The People's Choice award went to Johnna Bowker of Bethalto for her photo, A Boy's Dream. The photo was voted on by Facebook users.

More than 48 photographers captured the essence of summer throughout the Meeting of the Great Rivers with their entries during the photo contest. Entries were received from throughout Alton, Godfrey, Granite City, Jerseyville, Bethalto, Springfield, Ill., and Holts Summit, Mo. The contest was promoted on the Visit Alton's social media channels throughout the seven-week contest.

"We are really pleased with the quality and quantity of photos we received during this contest," Brett Stawar, president and CEO of the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, said. "We reached more than 82,000 people on social media. The winning photos truly represent some of the best our region has to offer visitors."

Picture This And More, a locally owned and operated professional custom framing business which also houses a local artist gallery, teamed up with the Alton CVB to highlight photography in the region through the photo contest.

