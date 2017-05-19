University Housing stocks local food pantry

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Housing residents collected 1,506 pounds of surplus food to benefit people in the Edwardsville, Glen Carbon and surrounding area during the National Residence Hall Honorary Red Storm Chapter’s second annual food drive for the Glen Ed Pantry.

The food was collected in each of the housing communities during spring closing, April 26 to May 8. It was donated to the Glen Ed Pantry, a United Way agency that serves more than 300 families per month.

“The annual food drive shows Housing’s commitment to sustainability and demonstrates the positive impact SIUE makes on local communities,” Bluff Hall Community Director Scott Baietti said. “We’re told that donations from SIUE students collected during this time of year help to supply the food pantry with certain staple items for the entire year. Without the donation program, so much would likely go to waste. I’m glad to play a small part in making a big impact.”

The National Residence Hall Honorary is a leadership-based honorary that comprises exemplary residential students who value service and recognition. The organization’s Red Storm Chapter has been active at SIUE since 2006. For information, contact Rex Jackson at rjackso@siue.edu or (618) 650-4251.

