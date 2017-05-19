Vehicular visitors

Photos by Eric Stauffer, Dark Horse Art Works

WHAT: Big Truck Day

WHEN: May 10

WHERE: Glazebrook Park, Godfrey

WHY: Organized by Godfrey Director of Parks and Recreation Kimberly Caughran with help from many volunteers, the village of Godfrey’s annual Big Truck Day once again drew hundreds of children to the park to learn about and climb on vehicles much more exciting than their parents’ back seat. Ambulances, fire trucks, school buses, electric trucks and even an Outlaw Monster Truck were available. At one point, Mayor Mike McCormick said the line stretched nearly to Godfrey Road.

