Vital team member

Beth Johnson (center, holding plaque) of the Medical Care Unit is Alton Memorial Hospital’s June Employee of the Month. She has been an excellent unit clerk and patient care tech for several years. “Beth not only does her own job well, but will assist others with their jobs at the drop of a hat,” a hospital press release states. “Beth is complimented by the staff for triaging calls and saving steps for the nurses and techs on the floor when she can. She does an excellent job training new staff and is always willing to share her knowledge when needed. Beth is a vital member of the MCU team and is very deserving of the Employee of the Month Award.”

