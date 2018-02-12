Photos by Pat Taulbee

During a recognition celebration, Freer Auto Body donated a 2017 Chevy Express 2500 12-passenger van to the Alton Boys and Girls Club. The business purchased the vehicle after learning the club was in desperate need of a new van, and also donated $300 in gift cards, enough cleaning supplies to fill two vehicles, and more than $2,000 in cash, raised with help from the community. Katie Wilson gave the club a $500 gift card she won. Freer Auto Body owner Tim Freer hands the keys to the donated van to Alton Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Al Womack and children from the club during a short presentation on Feb. 9. The club serves the area as a youth development agency, offering after-school and summer programs in education and career development, health and life skills, character and leadership development, sports and the arts.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter