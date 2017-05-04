Volunteers are vital part of Riverbend Family Ministries

WOOD RIVER — When you walk into the doors at Riverbend Family Ministries, you’ll most likely be welcomed by a volunteer.

During regular office hours, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, a volunteer will either answer the phone or greet clients and walk-ins.

“We feel so blessed to have so many volunteers working here; honestly, they keep the wheels turning in our day-to-day operation,” Riverbend Family Ministries Executive Director Tammy Iskarous said. “I stop and think: they’re all doing this out of the goodness of their own hearts — we’re so fortunate to have such dedicated volunteers.”

Iskarous said each volunteer is encouraging and is there to listen to clients, even if they just want to have a cup of coffee and chat.

Twenty-three volunteers throughout the week work at the organization; most of them work in the client service or data entry departments. Throughout the year, almost 150 volunteers help out at special events.

The client service department works one on one with clients and their families needing aid with rental and utility assistance, job coaching, interview skills, resumé writing and rehabilitation connections. The department’s goal is to provide training in basic life skills and tools to improve their futures.

Client service volunteers Mary Fisher decided to volunteer at Riverbend Family Ministries after retiring from a local school district.

“When I retired, I was looking for a way to volunteer in our community and to give back,” Fisher said. “I already knew Tammy through my job at the school and have worked with children and families and thought it would be a good fit.”

Like many of the organization’s volunteers, Fisher sees clients who are seeking assistance in some way, whether it be help with utility bills or rent. She says often people just like to talk about what’s going on in their lives.

“Our director is always looking for new ways to help families in this community, and I feel like that’s what makes this place great,” Fisher said.

Another volunteer, Pam Coleson, who’s passionate about the organization’s services, has been with them for more than five years.

“Every time I’m down here, I’m fulfilled and know that we’re making a difference, whether if we’re able to help or not, we help plant the seed and somebody else may come along and water that seed,” Coleson said. “We’re here to help break cycles and let them know there is a different way to do things and they’re not alone.”

Riverbend Family Ministries provides resources and training for smaller nonprofit organizations in Madison County. They work together under one roof, providing families and individuals the tools they need to be self-sufficient. Their collaborative method focuses on holistic efforts for children and families who’ve experienced trauma, most often from violence, addiction, poverty and homelessness.

