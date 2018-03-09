Voter Guide 2018

EDITOR'S NOTE: The newest entries appear at the bottom of this guide.

The following are candidates who have completed a questionnaire for the March 20, 2018, primary election:

Marc Griffin

City of residence: Granite City

Occupation: Business analyst, information technology

Age: 44

Party affiliation: Democrat

Family status (married, single or divorced; children) Married with three children.

What public office are you seeking? Madison County Board member, District 21

Have you held public office before? If so, in what capacity? Yes, currently a Six Mile Regional Library District Trustee.

What are your top goals if elected?

1. Stay connected with constituents to keep them apprised of issues facing the County Board as well as issues in Madison County.

2. Work together with all board members to get things done, instead of just talking about what can be done.

3. Represent, represent, represent District 21.

Michael Ufert

City of residence: Wood River

Occupation: Retired director of Olin Winchester Quality & Contracts (27 years)

Party affiliation: Republican

Education: 1977 masters in marketing from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 1976 mini-masters in business administration from Washington University, Mo.; 1973 associate business degree from Lewis and Clark Community College, 1966 bachelors of science in chemical engineering from Oklahoma University, 1965 bachelors of science in chemistry and zoology from Millikin University, and 1961 graduate of East Alton-Wood River High School.

Family status (married, single or divorced; children): Single

What public office are you seeking? Madison County Board District 15 board member

Have you held public office before? If so, in what capacity? Yes, Wood River-Hartford School District 15 School Board member

What are your top goals if elected? As a board member, I hope to prudently oversee budget planning and implementation, lower property taxes, lower and control water and sewer rates, support grants and other monetary bills that provide better facilities and equipment for all police and fire departments, improve drainage, and support the safety and security of our schools.

John Christopher Janek

City of residence: Granite City

Occupation: Owner, Tanks Training Facility

Age: 40

Party affiliation: Democrat

Education: College graduate, University Of Wisconsin, history major

Family status: Married; wife, Vonzetta; sons, Reide and Roman; daughter, Maddyx

What public office are you seeking? County Board District 21.

What are your top goals if elected? I am a small business owner with the ability to tackle any items on the agenda that might arise (large or small). Madison County Board District 21 needs someone to help the residents of the area in much-needed infrastructure repairs such as street repairs and water drainage.

The most important issue is property taxes. We will work within our budget and push to obtain federal monies.

The other issue I would focus on is water drainage in the American Bottom. I would try to get on committees that would help me help the people who elect me.

Dalton Gray

City of residence: Troy

Occupation: Financial adviser — Edward Jones

Age: 25

Party affiliation: Republican

Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science from SIUE

Family status (married, single or divorced; children) In a relationship. Have a very loving and supportive family.

What public office are you seeking? County Board District 11

Have you held public office before? If so, in what capacity? No, this will be my first time running for office.

What are your top goals if elected? I’m running for County Board in District 11 because I have always had a passion for helping others. As I’ve talked to people in our community and asked which issue is most important to them, there has been an overwhelming response that our taxes have been too high for too long. If elected, I will bring a new perspective to the Madison County Board, one that is conservative, with common sense, and fiscal discipline.

My top goals if elected to the Madison County Board are to:

1. Oppose tax increases — taxes have been to high for too long; we must live within our means.

2. Support balanced budgets — we need to elect people with common sense who can cut wasteful spending.

3. No pay raises for politicians — elected officials should be public servants.

4. Provide responsive constituent service — as your representative I would want to know which issues are most important to you!

