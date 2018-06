photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson

Photos by Andrew Dobson

WHAT: 21st annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show

WHEN: June 10

WHERE: Downtown Alton

WHY: Once again, the free event on a warm day brought more than 150 classic cars, hot rods and motorcycles to Third, State and Belle streets in Alton. Trophies were presented to entries in 37 separate classes, along with 4 special award presentations. Other activities included live music, vendor displays, food and drinks, a 50/50 drawing and more. The event is organized each year by the Alton Main Street Association and Time Machines Unlimited Car Club.

