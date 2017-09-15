Wheels for wellness

Photos by Dan Cruz

Thousands of riders once again rode for a good cause this past weekend during the annual Bike MS: Gateway Getaway Ride at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey. More than 2,300 cyclists were expected to raise nearly $2 million for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society during the 200-mile Sept. 9-10 event. Nationally, Bike MS, supported by national sponsors, Bicycling Magazine and Primal biking apparel, draws 100,000 riders in 80 locations, to date raising more than $1 billion. Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, disabling central nervous system disease that disrupts the flow of information within the brain and between the brain and the body. It can cause muscle weakness, numbness, blindness, and paralysis. Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, and more than 2.3 million people worldwide battle the disease, for which there is no known cure.

