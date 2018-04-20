Whiskey for water

Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson

The inaugural Whiskey for the Watershed event took place March 16 in the Leclaire Room on the Lewis and Clark Community College N.O. Nelson campus. Organized by the Watershed Nature Center, it allowed whiskey lovers (as well as teetotalers) to congregate over food, drinks, and fun. Funds raised will go toward the Access Nature Project, which will modify the entrance to the Watershed Nature Center. Local eateries showcased food items, including Wang Gang Asian Eats, Cleveland Heath, Bella Milano, 1818 Chophouse, and 222 Artisan Bakery.

