For more than a decade, the Wreaths Across America memorial service has honored the fallen and reminded upcoming generations of sacrifices made to protect the nation’s freedoms. All 530 graves in Alton National Cemetery were decorated Dec. 16 with balsam wreaths, free of charge to the families, in recognition of the holiday season. Volunteers at the ceremony included St. Ambrose Catholic School elementary students. Military veterans also attended.