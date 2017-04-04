Yi’s martial arts students compete against 150 at tournament

Students from Yi’s Martial Arts Fitness Academy took part in the Auvenshine’s Taekwondo 18th annual Martial Arts Tournament on March 18.

The event took place at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield. The forms were judged on the following elements: balance, concentration, execution, form, speed, power, intensity and control. For Olympic-style sparring, one point was awarded for any legal foot or hand strike executed with proper balance and technique. Corner judges determined sufficient force to the body. Any light contact to the head by the foot with proper technique to the scoring area was awarded a point.

With more than 150 competitors, Yi’s students performed well in the Intermediate Belt Division:

Addison K.

1st Place Forms

2nd Place Olympic Sparring

Brandon C.

1st Place Forms

1st Place Olympic Sparring

Katie C.

3rd Place Forms

1st Place Olympic Sparring

Kaleb F.

3rd Place Forms

1st Place Olympic Sparring

Students were coached by 4th degree Master Jay and Grand Master Chris Lee, 7th degree black belt.

“We are pleased that four of our students were able to take place in this competition and to demonstrate their abilities at such a high degree that they were able to bring home some nice trophies,” Lee said.

Yi’s Martial Arts Fitness Academy has locations in downtown Wood River and Alton. They have been involved in the area since 1960. Their children’s classes are specifically designed for kids to be engaged and excited. Yi’s also has adult classes, as well as specializes in bullying prevention, women’s self-defense, family safety, birthday parties and summer camps. Call (618) 251-KICK and ask about their current introductory special.

