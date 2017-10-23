Yi’s martial arts students earn 37 medals

× Expand John D., Kaleb F., Tessa H., Brandon C., Katie C., Liam A., Addison K., Zoe R., and Juliene L. are students at Yi's Martial Arts Fitness Academy.

Students from Yi’s Martial Arts Fitness Academy participated in the Willow Invitational on Aug. 27 at Kirkwood Community Center.

There was competition offered in forms, point sparring, Olympic-style TKD sparring, weapons, breaking, and high jump. All competitors, coaches and officials must have a current AAU membership.

Nine Yi’s students earned 16 first-place, 11 second-place, and 10 third-place medals, for a total of 37 medals.

Taking part in a competition is a great way for students to demonstrate skills they learn in classes.

Students were coached by fourth-degree Master Jay and Grand Master Chris Lee, seventh-degree black belt.

“We love when our kids put themselves out there and compete in a tournament,” Lee said. “It really validates all the hard work they put in during classes.”

Yi’s Martial Arts Fitness Academy in downtown Wood River and Alton has been involved in the area since 1960. Children’s classes are specifically designed for kids; when they’re engaged and excited, children learn well. Yi’s also has adult classes and specializes in bullying prevention, women’s self-defense, family safety, birthday parties, and summer camps. For information, call (618) 251-KICK or visit altonkarate.com.

