The basics of baby-sitting

ALTON | A Babysitting 101 class will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Alton Memorial Hospital in the cafeteria meeting rooms. The cost is $30 per child.

Pre-registration is required. Call (314) 454-5437 or (800) 678-5437, press 3 and tell the operator “September 8 Alton Memorial Hospital.” Online registration also is available.

The class, taught by an instructor from St. Louis Children’s Hospital, is a great introduction to babysitting basics. A 28-page workbook, backpack and light snack are provided.

Topics include the business of babysitting; child development; safety and first aid; fun and games.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter