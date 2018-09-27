Friday dinner to benefit The Nature Institute in Godfrey

The Nature Institute

The Nature Institute will host an outdoor three-course dinner, Nature Brews, Winner Dinner, at 6 p.m. Friday, featuring a prepared meal created and served by Old Bakery Beer Company.

A portion of the evening will be donated to TNI’s mission of preservation, restoration, and education. The fundraising meal will take place at TNI, 2213 S. Levis Lane in Godfrey.

The evening meal will begin with a salad course and fresh bread with a variety of compound butters to complement. The next course will showcase Moroccan chicken or impossible meatballs (veggie option) with a mint and goat cheese yogurt sauce and a spicy chocolate tomato sauce. This will be sided with charred shishito peppers and cauliflower with picada sauce and grilled sweet potatoes and eggplant with mint chimichurri. Dessert will be a hairy mountain mint chocolate semifreddo.

Tickets are $40 per person in advance and will go up to $50 the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased online TheNatureInstitute.org or by calling (618) 466-9930. Tickets include one pint of Old Bakery Beer. This is a 21 and older event.

