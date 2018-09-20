Yanda Log Cabin to open for tours Oct. 6

× 1 of 2 Expand Yanda Log Cabin × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Frank Prager Blacksmith Mike Lanham heats metal in preparation for shaping it on an anvil. Prev Next

Yanda Log Cabin, 148 S. Main St. in Glen Carbon, will be open for tours and old-time craftsmanship on Saturday, Oct. 6.

The cabin will host a blacksmith, woodworker, needlework, corn-grinding, dulcimer and string music, plus food by the Kiwanis. Visit with the craftspeople from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and learn more about the skills needed to survive in early Glen Carbon.

Blacksmith Mike Lanham is originally from Alton and became interested in blacksmithing while attending SIUE. He has been involved with the Illinois Valley Blacksmithing Association, attending events throughout the state and honing his skills. Recently he has expanded his knowledge, techniques, and events with the Blacksmithing Association of Missouri. Lanham says his “techniques in the shop combine old and modern and if you could pull a blacksmith out of time from 200 years ago, he would understand everything I have laid out with the exception of a couple tools that are only more modern versions of something he had.”

Lanham’s focus in smithing is that of a general blacksmith, specializing in tool-making, tool repair, camp cookware, forks, spoons, ladles, knives, axes, and fire pokers. Some of his more notable projects include a garden gate, throwing tomahawks and a candle chandelier. Lanham is on Facebook at Giant Dwarf Forge.

Dulcimer music will be performed by Nancy Lippincott with Charles Pool on stringed instruments. They are both well-acquainted with Glen Carbon through their annual Christmas performances. Gene Stratmann, who says he first saw the cabin while it was being preserved in 1992, will guide those who may want to try their hand at corn-grinding. Jason Sinco has his tools ready to show woodworking of old. Sinco is known for his woodworking at renaissance fairs in Missouri and Illinois. Lucinda Sinco will show how the busy hands of pioneer women took care of a family’s many needs through needlework. The Kiwanis will have a food booth available for those who come hungry and would like to support their many community projects. Please join the Glen Carbon Museum and Historic Commission for this family fun day.

For more information, check the village’s website.

