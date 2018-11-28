GSK employees celebrate Giving Tuesday with awards to local nonprofits

Healthcare company GSK gave employees in labs, factories and home offices across the country the opportunity to give back to their own communities on Giving Tuesday with $10,000 in charitable gifts to local nonprofits, including Call for Help in Alton.

Building on the success of GSK’s 22-year-old GSK IMPACT Awards program — which recognizes nonprofits around corporate campuses in Philadelphia and Durham, N.C. — employees selected local nonprofits helping their neighbors to live healthier lives through nutrition, physical activity, education and social services.

Since the start of the GSK IMPACT Awards, the company has given nonprofits more than $10 million. To select the recipients, thousands of employees voted for nonprofits nominated by their colleagues for the $10,000 award.

