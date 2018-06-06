Lanes to be restricted on Illinois 159 next week

Illinois 159 between Interstate 64 and Lincoln Highway in Fairview Heights will have lane restrictions beginning Monday, June 11, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

During this time, the northbound left turn lane and the southbound left through lane at the Market Place intersection will be closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. This closure is required to complete the reconfiguration of the left turn lane and should be completed by Friday, June 15.

More information is available on IDOT District 8’s Twitter page and online.

