Local students earn health care scholarships

The Anderson Hospital medical staff and auxiliary awarded $1,000 scholarships to 11 students to pursue health care careers.

“One of the best things about being a community hospital is when we get the chance to give back to the community,” a hospital press release states.

Medical staff scholarships: Rebekah Kuhl of Troy, occupational therapy major at Saint Louis University; Kevin Schrader of Collinsville, medical major at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine; Lisa Dickman of Highland, nursing major at Barnes-Jewish College Goldfarb School of Nursing; Jennifer Werner of Edwardsville, nursing major at Maryville University; Jacob Troeckler of Bethalto, pharmacy major at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville; Abigail Kassing of Maryville, physical therapy major at University of Evansville

Auxiliary scholarships: Jamie Cummins of Maryville, health psychology major at Greenville University; Jacob Troeckler of Bethalto, pharmacy major at SIUE; Courtney Deiters of Breese, pharmacy major at St. Louis College of Pharmacy; Aaron Peach of Granite City, medicine major at Southern Illinois University Carbondale; Madison Schmidt of Maryville, pharmacy major at SIUE

