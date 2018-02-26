‘80s hitmakers coming to Alton amphitheater

× Expand Wikimedia Commons photo Huey Lewis and the News performs at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale, Fla.

ALTON — It’s “Hip to be Square” at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater this summer as Grammy award-winning artists, Huey Lewis and the News, kick off the 2018 amphitheater season on Sunday, June 24.

Additional events planned for the Alton riverfront include returning favorites Alton Food Truck Festival, Bikes and BBQ Festival, Fireworks on the Mississippi and the return of the Jazz and Wine Fest and Alton Expo. New to the schedule this year is Alton Little Theater’s production of “An Evening of Disney Magic.”

Throughout the 1980s, Huey Lewis and the News recorded 19 chart-topping hits, including “The Power of Love,” “The Heart of Rock and Roll,” and “I Want a New Drug.” The band is described as one of America’s great rock ‘n’ roll bands and after 39 years together continues to showcase its contagious brand of music.

“Bringing an internationally known artist such as Huey Lewis to Alton is no small feat, and we couldn’t be happier to have him at Liberty Bank Amphitheater,” Mayor Brant Walker said. “We have 16 events planned so far and continue to work additional opportunities. We do all of this without taxpayer dollars.”

“Liberty Bank is pleased to support the Alton Amphitheater and the efforts to bring concerts, festivals and events to the riverfront,” Liberty Bank President Dale Blachford said. “This is all about bringing people to Alton and providing quality events for the people of the region. The city simply does not have a budget to put these events on, so we are pleased to stand with all of these sponsors to do this for the community. We are always looking for more sponsors. The more sponsors we have, the more events we can put on. These events bring more than $1 million per summer in economic impact that goes right back into the local economy.”

“The commission is trying hard to add more events each year while staying within budget,” said Robert Stephan, Amphitheater Commission chairman. “We added three events last year with the Bikes and BBQ Festival, Jazz and Wine Festival and Expo. All of those had great feedback and will return. We are also excited for the addition of the Disney musical.”

Over the last several seasons, nationally known artists who have come to Alton include Kenny Rogers, Alison Krauss, Charlie Daniels, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Dwight Yoakum, Sugar Ray, Travis Tritt, Uncle Kracker, Sister Hazel, Better than Ezra, Air Supply and more.

“Adding Huey Lewis to the list puts another star in the amphitheater as a great place to hear national talent,” Walker said.

“We are seeking additional sponsors for the Alton Expo at the $1,000, $2,000 and $5,000 levels,” he said. “Those come with your logo on the digital sign with 30,000 cars a day passing by, bike rack signage, VIP parking and more. Just call the office and we will get you set up.”

As great of a recording career as Huey Lewis has had, there is something extra special about a live show. The band incorporates a variety of musical influences, including R & B and soul, to create a distinctive sound. Frontman Huey Lewis’ unmistakable voice has a rich, textured quality that lends itself well to not just the bands’ hits but to other songs featured in the show. Lewis also brings bluesy tones to the performance when he breaks out into his harmonica solos.

Tickets are on sale at libertybankamphitheater.com, at the Alton Visitor Center, at Argosy Casino and through Metrotix outlets.

Summer and fall event schedule

Sunday, June 24: Huey Lewis and the News with special guest to be announced. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $45 general admission; $58 reserved; $125 VIP. Reserved seats include assigned seating in the first 15 rows but does not include reserved parking. VIP tickets include assigned seating in the VIP section, reserved parking and access to the VIP tent on the side of the stage with private concessions.

Tuesday, July 3: Alton Fireworks Spectacular featuring music by Dave and Greg. Doors open at 5 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. General admission is free. VIP available for $25 per person. The VIP experience includes reserved parking, reserved seating in the VIP area and access to VIP tent with a private concession stand.

Saturday, July 21: Sauce Magazine Presents Bikes & BBQ. Get ready to roll out and pig out at the second annual Bikes & BBQ Festival in Alton. See hundreds of motorcycles on display including exotic and custom bikes. Live music by Superjam. Dig into the finest-tasting barbecue prepared by renowned pit masters from around the region. Doors open at 11 a.m. Event ends at 5 p.m. Free general admission. VIP admission is $25 per person. The VIP experience includes VIP parking and two beverage tickets.

Saturday, Aug. 18: “An Evening of Disney Magic: Beloved Characters, Beautiful Music & Storytelling.” Alton Little Theater will pay homage to Disney’s most popular theatrical shows and movies. Fifteen area performers will appear in the production, which will feature 24 selections from Disney movies, including “Mary Poppins,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Frozen,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Moana,” “The Jungle Book” and more. Admission is $25 for adults and $12 for children. A special meet and greet with costumed characters will take place before the show at 6 p.m. The show begins at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25: Sauce Magazine Presents Alton Food Truck Festival. The successful Alton Food Truck Festival returns, featuring food trucks from around the region offering global street cuisine. Live music will be presented by Paint the Earth. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the event ends at 8 p.m. Free general admission with VIP tickets available for $25 per person. The VIP experience includes parking close to the venue and complimentary drink tickets.

Saturday, Sept. 8: Alton Jazz and Wine Festival returns for a second year featuring jazz greats The Terell Stafford Quintet, Miss Jubilee & The Humdingers, Jazz St. Louis All-Stars and The Jim Manley Quintet. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the show starts at 4:30 p.m. General admission is free. VIP tickets are available for $20 per person. VIP includes assigned seating in the VIP area, reserved parking and access to the VIP tent featuring a private concession stand.

Sept. 12-16: The Alton Expo returns for a second year at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. Live music, carnival rides and food trucks will be on hand. Entertainment includes The Truckers on Wednesday, Sept. 12; Lady Luck on Thursday, Sept. 13; Dr. Zhivegas on Friday, Sept. 14; The Dirty Muggs with opening acts The Wherehouse Project and Tanglefoot on Saturday, Sept. 15; and Mondin Band and more on Sunday, Sept. 16. Admission is free.

Tickets for amphitheater events are available through libertybankamphitheater.com; the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton; Argosy Alton Casino, and at all Metrotix locations. Charge tickets by phone at (314) 534-1111.

All shows are rain or shine, there are no refunds or exchanges.

The Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater is a 4,000-seat venue on the banks of the Mississippi River in Alton’s Riverfront Park. It is owned by the city of Alton and maintained by the Alton Parks and Recreation Department. It is administered by the Alton Amphitheater Commission.

