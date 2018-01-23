GODFREY — The Nature Institute will host Larry Reid as he dives into the life of local conservationist John M. Olin.

“The Man, the Mansion, and Nilo” will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, at Talahi Lodge. Reid plans to detail Olin’s impact not only in his home area of the Riverbend, but also how he made an impact on America as a whole.

“He was a leading industrialist and founder of Olin Industries as well as a notable philanthropist,” Reid said. “His love of the outdoors, achievements in conservation and promotion of the Labrador retriever contribute to his place in history.”

Reid will share personal stories and memorabilia from John M. Olin and Nilo Farms, a 500-acre game preserve outside Alton. This event is free and most suited for visitors age 18 and older.

A lifelong waterfowl hunter and outdoors enthusiast, Reid has spent the past 50-plus years living his passion. His travels have taken him throughout America and Canada as a hunter, guide, writer, speaker and contest judge and emcee of major waterfowl calling competitions.

Since 1987, along with his wife, Jan, he has hosted a weekly one-hour radio program, “Outdoors with Larry Reid,” (WBGZ, 1570 AM/94.3FM). He resides in Alton on the bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River and is an active member of Ducks Unlimited, Call Makers and Collectors of America, and Migratory Waterfowl Hunters Inc. Reid has been featured in D.U. Magazine, Outdoors Illinois, Love of Labs, and 100 Years of Hunting and was the recipient of the Illinois Broadcaster of the Year Award.

He also writes for several outdoor publications, including feature stories on John M. Olin. In recent years he has been presenting programs on the life of John Olin. Reid has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Southern Illinois University. He taught in the Alton School District for 32 years and coached for 17 years.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter