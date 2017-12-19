‘Tis the season for the eagle

× Expand An eagle and its handler at a meet and greet, one of the most popular events of the annual Alton-Audubon Eagle Festival. Stephanie Tate, marketing communications and partnership director with the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, says approximately 4,000 people came for the meet and greet at the Alton Visitor Center for the first festival in 2011.

ALTON — All eyes are on the sky as the Alton region prepares for the annual winter migration of the American bald eagle.

Every January, experts anticipate as many as 1,000 eagles will migrate to the area to reclaim their winter roosts along the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway.

To celebrate the return of this majestic bird, the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Center and the Audubon Center at Riverlands will host the Alton-Audubon Eagle Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6. Free family-friendly activities, eagle-watching shuttle tours and a live eagle will be on hand at the Alton Visitors Center, 200 Piasa St. The Audubon Center at the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary, 301 Riverlands Way in West Alton, will feature live regional birds of prey and offer additional family activities.

Start your day of eagle activities in downtown Alton by watching ice carvers create an eagle from a frozen block of ice. Then take part in the popular ice cube crush giveaway, where participants are winners when they choose an ice cube to crush. Each cube features a special offer from businesses, including Argosy Casino Alton, My Just Desserts, The Loading Dock Ice Rink, Fin Inn, Elsah General Store, Olive Oil Marketplace, Grafton Fudge, Bowl Haven, Old Bakery Beer Co., Cookie Factory, Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, Be Well Now, and Sherry’s Snacks. Or take a chance to win a prize on the popular Plinko game from Argosy Casino. Prizes can include discounts on merchandise and food or free gifts and gift certificates to businesses.

Liberty Bank will also take part in the kick-off event by sponsoring the Ice Putt Putt Golf contest for visitors. The bank’s mascot, Sam the Eagle, will greet visitors to downtown Alton.

Of course, there will be the star of the show: a live eagle meet and greet featuring an eagle from the World Bird Sanctuary at the Alton Visitors Center. All of these activities are free. The CVB also will offer Eagle Watching Shuttle Tours that will provide visitors with a guided first-hand look at eagle-watching hot spots. Shuttles, provided by Argosy Casino Alton, will leave from the Audubon Center at Riverlands. The cost for these 45-minute tours is $5 per person and reservations can be made in advance at visitalton.com/shuttle. Tours begin at 10:30 a.m. and the last tour will depart at 1:30 p.m.

At the Audubon Center, across the Mississippi River, visitors can enjoy the view of the mighty river and its abundant wildlife from the comfort of the visitors center. Spotting scopes provide an up-close look at birds of prey presented by TreeHouse Wildlife Center. Representatives of area attractions and conservation organizations will host family-friendly activities. Chances are visitors will get to see the hundreds of trumpeter swans who make the sanctuary their winter home. All activities at the Audubon Center are free.

The weekend also kicks off the annual Alton Eagle Watcher T-Shirt Giveaway, open to eagle watchers of all ages. This giveaway encourages visitors to stop by eagle-watching hot spots. Visitors who go to five of the spots (Pere Marquette State Park, Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge, Alton Visitor Center, Audubon Center at Riverlands, National Great Rivers Museum, TreeHouse Wildlife Center, Lewis and Clark State Historic Site, Elsah General Store, Columbia Bottom Conservation Area or the Grafton Visitor Center) and have their card initialed by a representative of that site will receive a free eagle t-shirt by returning their completed card to the Alton Visitors Center. Shirts are available while supplies last. The contest is sponsored in part by Alton Memorial Hospital and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the CVB’s website.

Every day, visitors can travel along the scenic byway to visit sites featured in the 2018 Eagle Watcher’s Guide. Again this year, a free eagle-watching app will guide visitors during their adventure. The app, available for iPhone and Android, will lead visitors to the hot spots, provide information about events and festivals, allow visitors to share their photos, offer deals from restaurants and shops, and provide a list of shops, restaurants, attractions and lodging.

Opportunities for eagle-watching continue to grow in the Alton region. Visitors can head out to view the eagles on their own or they can take part in traditional events, including meet and greets, tours and live demonstrations. Events, which often are free, take place nearly every weekend and throughout the week, from January through March. A full list of events can be found at VisitAlton.com/Seasons/Eagle and in the Eagle Watcher’s Guide.

For visitors who would like to make eagle-watching a winter getaway, there are numerous packages and specials available at hotels and bed-and-breakfast inns in Alton, Grafton, and Elsah.

For more information, call (800) ALTON-IL or visit the website.

VisitAlton.com

