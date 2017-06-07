× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Frank Prager Helen Hawkins speaks during the D-Day anniversary observation held at the Chouteau Township Hall. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Frank Prager Former Gulf War Army Medic Brenda Meyer talks about her own experiences in the military at the D-Day observation event. Prev Next

GRANITE CITY – On June 6, 1944, the Allied forces saved the world from a ruthless, reprehensible military machine led by a fascist maniac. The D-Day assault into France battered back Nazi forces at a cost in lives unimaginable by most today and changed the ultimate outcome of World War II.

“This was the turning point in World War II,” said Helen Hawkins. Hawkins has been Nameoki township clerk for 25 years and organized a ceremony on June 6th observing the anniversary of the military operation. The event was held at the Chouteau Township hall.

Hawkins’ husband Hubert served in the Army during World War II. He passed away in 2006. Her brother served in the Navy and died during World War II.

She feels it is especially important today’s world remembers the magnitude and ultimate affect the outcome of the battle had. “I feel like it’s my responsibility for our generation,” she said.

In addition to township clerk responsibilities, Hawkins was recently appointed commissioner on the Metro East Sanitary District. She left the Madison County Board this year after serving as a member for 15 years.

The ceremony featured remarks prepared by Hawkins and read by Granite City School Board member Linda Knogl. “Had they not been successful, we can only imagine what Europe today, and even North America, would look like,” she stated. “No more admirable group of soldiers has the world ever seen.”

Steve Russel, Veterans Outreach Coordinator for Congressman Mike Bost, was in attendance and spoke about the importance of remembering and appreciating the sacrifices made that day. “It is important to remember the actions of those who came before us and the shoulders we stand on,” he noted.

Chouteau Township Supervisor Eddie Lee explained he had two uncles who fought in World War II. “One came back and one didn’t,” he said. “If it wasn’t for their sacrifice, we wouldn’t be here.”

After the keynote addresses, Hawkins asked the audience to share any stories or experiences they had in regard to D-Day.

Leigh Knogl spoke of her grandfather who served in the Navy during that time. “It took him a long time to be able to talk about it,” she said. She also noted her father served in Vietnam and everyone should be forever grateful for our military.

Brenda Meyer was a Gulf War Army Medic. She led the pledge at the beginning of the event and talked to everyone about some of her own experiences in the military.

Hawkins concluded by encouraging people to remember the significance of D-Day and to continue to have appreciation for the role our military plays in maintaining our freedom.

“Remember to say thank you to every member of the military.”