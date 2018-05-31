1st MidAmerica awards five $1,000 scholarships

BETHALTO | 1st MidAmerica Credit Union recently awarded five $1,000 scholarships to high school graduates Brian Formea, Paula Knaack, Gabi Ramirez, Emily Richards, and Rachael Welsh.

Formea, a graduate of Alton High School, is pursuing a degree in physical therapy. He plans to attend Maryville University. Knaack, a graduate of Maroa-Forsyth High School, is attending University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She plans to study aerospace engineering. Ramirez, a graduate of Civic Memorial High School, plans to attend Lindenwood University-St. Louis, pursuing a major in biological sciences with an emphasis in cellular and molecular biology. Richards, a graduate of Roxana Senior High School, is attending Southwestern Illinois College. She plans to study nursing. A graduate of Plaza Heights Christian Academy, Welsh is planning to attend Culver-Stockton College, obtaining a degree in business.

With a history of serving members’ financial needs for more than 80 years, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union is a nonprofit cooperative financial institution that serves more than 65,000 members through 12 locations in Illinois and one in Missouri.

