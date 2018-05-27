3-2-1 ... liftoff!

photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske

GODFREY | Teams of seventh-grade students under the guidance of science teacher Dave Schiber at Evangelical School, 1212 W. Homer Adams Parkway, got to see the culmination of their classroom and lab studies May 22 as they launched their rockets into space with the entire school watching close by on Flight Day. There were two launch times, at 10:45 a.m. and again at 11:45 a.m.

“Each team had to learn how to build their rockets before they could launch them,” Schiber said. “They were also given an imaginary $1 million budget to make their needed purchases with from different suppliers as well as from NASA.”

Schiber gave each team final instructions from the classroom before heading out into the field outside and to the launch pad. The students were launching their rocket at an angle of 30 degrees and toward the north.

For the first launch time, there were three teams with three students each. The students formed company names for each of their designated teams. Each team had a launch director, who would put the rocket into space, and two trackers to measure altitude once the rocket launched.

The first student company, Nightmare Fuel, included launch director Bryce Croxford and trackers Noah Perkins and Emily Hampshire.

DreamWorks SKG, the second student company, included Samantha Eales as launch director and trackers Kamryn Kizer and Gabbi Hance.

Altitech was the third student company’s name and included Juliana Rensing as launch director, along with Juliana Barnerd and Kaitlin Greear as trackers.

“All three teams managed to get their rockets launched and up in the air, so that’s really good,” Schiber said.

“All of our students come out and watch the launch each year,” Evangelical Principal Maria Baalman said. “They are excited to see the rockets take off, and the younger students all talk about how they can’t wait to get into seventh grade and launch their own rockets.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter