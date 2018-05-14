5A’s Thrift Shop to move from Wood River to North Alton

WOOD RIVER | 5A’s Thrift Shop has been located on Wood River Avenue for more than 17 years and will be making its move to North Alton by the end of May.

The new location will be 2600 State St., Suite W, at the corner of Elm and State streets, near Joe K’s Restaurant. The shop features new and gently used items ranging from household, small furniture, floral, purses, clothing, jewelry and more. The selections change daily and are supported by community donations.

The shop was created to offset animal care expenses at the 5A’s Shelter on Alby Street, now in its 62nd year.

“Word got out quickly about the shop’s relocation, and our community’s response was positive and very generous to help with stocking the new shelves,” manager Sue Mueller said. “We are excited to begin the layout of our new shop and look forward to sharing our mission with new and returning customers.”

The shop will continue to take donations during regular business hours, which will remain the same: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The shop does not accept electronics, VHS tapes, mattresses, or damaged items.

The new location will be open by May 30 and a grand opening celebration will be set in June. Information about the shop can be found on Facebook, the 5As website or by contacting the shop at (618) 254-0635.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter