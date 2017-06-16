911 board approves consolidation plan

× Expand 911

EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Emergency Telephone System Board on Friday approved a plan to reduce the county’s 911 dispatching centers from 16 to 8.

The plan will maintain 911 call-taking facilities, known as Public Safety Answering Points, at the following police departments: Pontoon Beach, Glen Carbon, Collinsville, Granite City, Edwardsville, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Wood River and Alton. Pontoon Beach would answer 911 calls from Venice and Madison, Collinsville would answer calls from Highland, Edwardsville would answer calls from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Wood River would answer calls from East Alton and Bethalto, and the Sheriff’s Department would answer calls from Troy. According to a presentation by a subcommittee of the 911 board, Pontoon Beach would receive 4,119 additional calls per year and Wood River would receive 7,670 more.

The presentation lists several benefits of the plan, including that it groups geographically and technologically similar agencies to reduce costs.

The consolidation is the county’s response to a state law passed in 2015 requiring counties with 250,000 population or more to reduce their call-taking centers by half. Since the law passed, the subcommittee has been working on ways to achieve that goal.

Madison County Director of 911 Terence McFarland said he recommended, after 2 years of research and more than 4 decades in the 911 field, what he believes would be the best solution: a single dispatching center with 1 backup. That suggestion received a cool reception from area police chiefs, who are responsible for the 16 dispatching centers.

At the board’s meeting Friday, Sheriff John Lakin said he believes reducing the PSAPs by half will be a “slight degradation” in service, but he could not support the effort to go to one.

“We have, without a doubt, in my opinion, the best 911 system in the state,” Lakin said.

In the end, the board decided to go with the state’s minimal requirement for consolidation.

“I can understand that’s where these chiefs are coming from: they represent a specific municipality within the county of Madison, and that’s their responsibilities,” McFarland said. “My responsibility is to try to do what’s best for all of the people of Madison County, and that’s why I brought that up.

“The resistance and reluctance and anger that has been expressed by all these chiefs of police and municipal officials is the result of that state mandate,” he said.

McFarland said the best reason for not going to one PSAP is the cost.

“After we did the research, we cannot in Madison County right now afford to do that,” he said. “That might be something to strive for down the road.”

The state’s goal is to have 911 systems Next Generation 911-compliant by July 1, 2020. That system allows digital information like text messages, photos and videos to be transmitted to dispatch centers and emergency responders.

Shorter-term goals include bringing 911 service to areas that don’t have it.

“The idea is to create 911 systems in areas that are not currently served by 911, and then after that, to upgrade … systems that are not Next Generation 911-capable, to upgrade them to at least Enhanced 911,” McFarland said.

Enhanced 911 refers to a system in which the caller’s address and phone number are automatically transmitted to emergency responders. At the time the law was enacted in 2015, 13 Illinois counties lacked Enhanced 911 service, including Calhoun and Greene counties.

To accomplish those goals, the state law changed the way 911 systems are funded. The law created a statewide 87-cent surcharge for landline and cellphone customers, which replaced the local surcharge that had been in place in Madison County.

McFarland said local 911 systems are still receiving operational funding through the statewide surcharge, which is collected and managed by the Illinois State Police and the Office of the Statewide 911 Administrator. Local 911 agencies can request grants to pay for non-recurring consolidation costs.

Senate Bill 1839, passed by the General Assembly and awaiting Gov. Bruce Rauner’s signature, would reauthorize the state law, called the Emergency Telephone Act, and raise the statewide surcharge to $1.50 on Jan. 1, 2018. Actual surcharge revenue fell short of projected revenue by about $36 million from January to September 2016, according to a March 1 report to legislators from the Statewide 911 Advisory Board. The current law is set to expire on July 1.

The county has until Aug. 1 to submit its plan and has a year from that time to implement it, McFarland said.

He praised the work of the subcommittee, which includes representatives of the Glen Carbon and Granite City police departments, 2 telecommunicators, a 911 board member and a County Board member.

“That subcommittee just worked beautifully; they did a fantastic job,” he said. “They worked after hours; they met and just tirelessly worked on this. I’ve got nothing but praise for them.”

Richard Schardan, a retired Maryville police chief and the chairman of the 911 board, said financial compensation issues will be worked out as the county approaches the deadline to implement the plan.

“Ours should be a lot simpler to do than a lot of the others,” he said.

Schardan said the county may move to the one call-taking facility model in the future because of the cost savings it represents, especially during times of the day that have low call volumes.

“It’s becoming more common around the state,” Schardan said.

The board also appointed a subcommittee to negotiate a new contract with AT&T, which handles most of the technological aspects of the 911 system. The contract is the biggest part of the 911 system's operating expenses, costing $900,000 per year for a $1.4 to $2.1 million budget.

The subcommittee includes County Board member Don Moore, Granite City Fire Chief Vince Martinez of the 911 board, Glen Carbon Police Department telecommunicator Coleen Schaller, Capt. Eric Decker of the Madison County’s Sheriff’s Office, a representative of the county’s Information Technology Department, Wood River Police Department telecommunicator Rick Militello and McFarland.

