Chickens and sewers raise a stink in Godfrey

The regular Village Board meeting on March 6 was the most contentious in recent memory, as trustees clashed on three different measures.

An evening of disagreement began with trustees voting to approve a measure allowing residents to raise chickens. After an amendment and several clarifications of requirements and regulations, the board voted 4-2 to allow residents with properties of 9,000 square feet and larger to apply for the permits. Trustees Karen McAtee and Eldon Williams voted against the measure, with the four remaining trustees voting in favor..

Only 20 permits will be issued per year, and residents choosing to raise chickens must follow several rules including, but not limited to, a ban on roosters, a maximum of five chickens per property, and that chickens may only be used for egg-laying.

Williams questioned why the ordinance was being changed from only allowing chickens to be raised on properties of 12,000 square feet or larger to 9,000 square feet. Trustee Mark Stewart explained that the only individuals who inquired about permits lived on properties of less than 12,000 square feet, leading to the smaller size requirement being implemented. Williams also inquired as to where the individuals interested in keeping chickens lived, concerned that individuals living in residential areas would have to deal with the animals’ smell and potential noise. McAtee did not address the issue at the meeting, but has previously been emphatically opposed to the proposed ordinance, citing many negative calls from residents she has received. She was also concerned about odors and potential health hazards.

Village limits

Moving on to an update of the personnel code, a tie-breaking vote by McCormick was necessary to pass a measure allowing current and prospective village employees to live up to 25 miles-by-land outside of village limits. Prior to this new measure, employees could live no more than 20 miles as-the-crow-flies outside of village limits.

Trustees Williams, Nathan Schrumpf, and Joe Springman voted against the measure after a lengthy discussion. Williams described his feelings on the issue, explaining that, in his opinion, allowing employees to live 25 miles outside of village limits is “outrageous” and that “if someone works for the village, whether it be on the roads or anywhere else, they ought to live in Godfrey and work in Godfrey. I don’t want to see our employees living across the river or on the other side of Edwardsville … there are enough people unemployed in Godfrey that need work. We should hire them.”

Trustees McAtee, Jeff Weber, and Mark Stewart voted affirmatively, with McCormick casting the deciding “yes” vote. McCormick cited the number of valued employees who live outside of village limits as his reason for supporting the measure.

Sewer system debate

The most visibly contentious discussion of the meeting was in regard to a potential sale of the village’s sewer system to a private entity. Trustees were voting on a measure to issue a request for proposals seeking companies interested in purchasing the system. During the ensuing discussion, voices were raised on more than one occasion, as Springman and Schrumpf repeatedly clashed with Stewart and Weber about a potential sale. Those opposed to the potential sale cited rising sewer rates as their main issue, while those in favor cited the millions of dollars in upgrades that will be necessary for the facility over the coming years. If the system was sold, the village could begin to collect revenue through property taxes levied on the facility. Local schools, as well as the Godfrey Fire Protection District, would benefit in this way, as well. In addition, the new owner of the facility would be responsible for all mandated upgrades, clearing this obligation from the village’s hands. The vote passed 5-1, allowing the village to seek proposals. Schrumpf cast the lone dissenting vote. A decision as to whether the system will be sold will be made at a future time.

Approximately a dozen firefighters attended the meeting, including Chief Erik Kambarian, but they did not address the board.

