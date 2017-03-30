Edwardsville man charged with assaulting County Board chairman

An Edwardsville man has been charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor in a March 11 incident in Madison involving Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler.

Matthew J. Foley, 37, of the 40 block of Birdie Court, was charged March 27 in Madison County's Third Judicial Circuit with one count of threatening a public official, a Class 3 felony; one count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony; and one count of battery, a Class A misdemeanor. A Class 3 felony is punishable by two to five years in prison.

A court document states Foley conveyed a communication to Prenzler threatening immediate or future bodily harm because of Foley's hostility toward Prenzler's politicial position. Foley made physical contact with Prenzler's upper body and arm, a felony aggravated battery charge because Prenzler is age 60 or older.

Prosectors allege the incidents took place March 11, when Prenzler attended the annual Pig and Lamb event at St. Mary and St. Mark Church in Madison. According to a release from Prenzler’s office, the chairman was pushed and shoved by two men who physically dragged him before a third man, where they continued to verbally threaten him.

Foley posted $1,000 bond after a court motion to reduce the original $50,000 bond to a $40,000 personal recognizance bond and $10,000 applicable bond toward posting bail.

Attorney Curtis Dawson of Edwardsville is representing Foley.

Prenzler's office said he would not comment because the case is under investigation.

