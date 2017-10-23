Lane closures to affect I-55 motorists

Interstate 55 will be restricted to one lane in each direction north of Illinois 143, from mile marker 24 to mile marker 26, starting Friday, Oct. 27, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

This restriction is necessary for bridge repairs. The interstate will remain restricted to one lane in each direction until the end of August 2018.

Motorists are urged to use caution, obey all warning signs and allow extra time when traveling through the work zone.

I-255 exit ramps to be restricted Oct. 24

The northbound and southbound exit ramps from Interstate 255 to Horseshoe Lake Road in Collinsville will be intermittently restricted during daytime hours only on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement.

stl-traffic.org

twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8

