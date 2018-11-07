Lewis and Clark recognized as sustainability leader

× Expand L&C Director of Sustainability Nate Keener (center) poses for a photo with Debra Jacobson, associate director of the Illinois Sustainable Technology Center Technical Assistance Program, and Richard Winkel Jr., deputy executive director of the Prairie Research Institute at the University of Illinois.

Lewis and Clark Community College was among 27 Illinois companies and organizations honored in October with the Illinois Sustainability Award for significant achievements in protecting the environment, helping to sustain the future, and improving the economy.

The winners were announced during a ceremony at the Union League Club in Chicago.

“Illinois’ success as an economic and cultural leader depends upon our responsible management of natural resources, as well as sustainable development,” said Kevin O’Brien, director of the Illinois Sustainable Technology Center, which administers the awards program.

Every year, a group of champions represents the highest models of sustainable commerce, resource use, and governance — the winners of the Illinois Sustainability Awards.

“Lewis and Clark is proud to be recognized as a leader in sustainability,” L&C President Dale Chapman said. “We are dedicated to lowering costs as we continue to look for new ways to make progress outlined in our Climate Action Plan.”

Lewis and Clark Community College was recognized for its continued reduction of energy use and greenhouse gas emissions from a range of projects. The college completed an outdoor lighting retrofit as well as a retro-commissioning project to identify building automation efficiencies, purchased a fully electric vehicle for the security fleet, added four wind turbines to the new Weber Workforce Center building, led a series of successful “solarize” initiatives in the region, and conducted a tree inventory, among other accomplishments.

“We are honored once again to receive the Illinois Sustainability Award,” said Nate Keener, director of sustainability at Lewis and Clark. “With the threat of catastrophic climate change becoming more urgent by the day, we at Lewis and Clark Community College continue to do our part to lead our community, by example, to a more sustainable future. When we succeed, we maximize the ‘triple bottom line,’ protecting the environment and the most vulnerable members of our community at the same time that we save money on utility bills.”

Other Metro East award winners this year include Madison County Planning & Development Department and Menasha Packaging 21G, both in Edwardsville.

For more information on Lewis and Clark’s sustainability initiatives, visit the website or contact Keener at (618) 468-2782 or nkeener@lc.edu.

