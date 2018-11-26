Man, 18, accused of making threats toward Granite City students

Stacy

An 18-year-old suspect was charged Tuesday in a threat investigation at Granite City High School.

At approximately 5:52 p.m. Monday, the Granite City Police Department was notified that threats were being made toward students at the school via social media. Once notified of these threats, the police department quickly initiated an investigation into this matter. Assisted by the Granite City School District and the community, police were able to gather information during the investigation that led to a person of interest being taken into custody at approximately 7:40 p.m.

On Tuesday, Granite City detectives presented the facts and circumstances of the investigation to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office to obtain criminal charges against the individual accused of the crime. After reviewing the facts and circumstances, prosecutors filed one count of disorderly conduct, a Class 4 felony, against Dylan T. Stacy of the 3200 block of Carlson Avenue.

The warrant was presented to Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli, who set the bail at $100,000 (10 percent applies). Stacy will remain in custody at the Granite City Police Department pending the posting of bail or extradition to the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.

“The Granite City Police Department would like to take this opportunity to thank and commend our citizens and the Granite City School District for the tremendous amount of help and support given to our department throughout this investigation,” Det. Lt. Nick Novacich said in a press release.

