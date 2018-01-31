Police: Hatten autopsy shows no signs of violence

Police on Wednesday said an autopsy of Adria J. Hatten showed no evidence of violence or foul play.

Police found Hatten’s body on Tuesday in a secluded wooded area of Horseshoe Lake State Park. The 39-year-old Alton resident had been missing since Jan. 21, when she was last seen leaving a friend’s home in Wood River. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office initiated a missing person investigation for Hatten on Jan. 23 after her vehicle was found abandoned in a muddy field, approximately 1 1/2 miles from where she was found.

The autopsy performed Wednesday revealed signs of environmental exposure, with no signs of trauma. No overt evidence of violence or foul play was discovered. Routine alcohol and drug studies will be performed as part of the investigation, with the final ruling on a cause of death pending the results of those toxicological tests.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is still conducting its investigation, which to this point has failed to show any signs of violence or foul play as a cause of Hatten’s disappearance or death.

“The Madison County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank and commend those who took part in the search and investigation,” Capt. T. Mike Dixon said in a press release. “Our prayers and thoughts are with Adria’s family and friends during this most difficult of times.”

