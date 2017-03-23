Realtors' donation to fund upgrades at Alton park

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske Members of the Greater Gateway Association of Realtors present a large check to Mayor Brant Walker and Parks and Recreation Director Michael Haynes at the March 22 City Council meeting, representing a $2,500 donation to the Gordon F. Moore Community Park restoration project. Joining in the check presentation are (from left) association Director of Government Affairs Kyle Anderson, Haynes, Jenni Beck and Laurie Moore of RE/MAX Alliance, Walker, and Gordon Moore Park Restoration Project Committee members Dale Blachford and Amy Orban of Liberty Bank.

The Greater Gateway Association of Realtors provided a $2,500 donation for the Gordon F. Moore Community Park restoration project at Wednesday’s City Council meeting, bringing the project a step closer to its $425,000 goal.

Kyle Anderson, director of government affairs for the organization, and other members of the group presented the oversized check at the council meeting as representative of the group’s placemaking grant given for the $2.2 million restoration and renovation project on tap that includes adding an all-inclusive playground and other major upgrades at the park, 4550 College Ave.

The council also considered a special-use permit request by Amy Meyer to operate a bed and breakfast at 410 W. Fourth St., with the plan commission recommending a negative vote to the council. With a 1-6 vote, the request was denied. Alderman Charles Brake cast the only vote in favor of Meyer’s request.

An ordinance to establish a “no-parking” zone on Maupin Avenue was also voted down, with a 0-7 vote by council members against its establishment. Tammy Smith, alderwoman for the 4th Ward, cited issues with traffic patterns when recommending a negative vote to the council.

Summit Street slide repair sees progress

The City Council approved a resolution from the city’s Committee of the Whole to accept the low bid of $375,000 from RCS Construction Inc. to repair the street slide along Summit Street.

The work includes removing the guardrail, curbs and pavement, then erecting a sheet pile, Redi-Rock and barrier walls, as well installing curbing, 8-inch stamped concrete pavement, storm sewers, trench drain and backfill and exploratory excavation.

“We thought we would be able to obtain FEMA funding for this project initially, but once it was determined that it was not eligible for FEMA funding, we went ahead and put it out for bid,” Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart said.

Heavy rains and flooding have taken their toll on this stretch of land, washing the soil out that supported that portion of the street at the bottom of the incline.

The work is projected to be completed within 60 to 90 days once the contract is signed, with work getting under way within the next two or three weeks once approved by the council.

The project also includes opening manholes in the area and upgrading its sanitary sewer infrastructure. If the city did not complete the work needed to stabilize the earth and replace the affected part of the sewer line, the sewer lines could fail, affecting Christian Hill residences as well as cause the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to levy fines against the city.

Former Alton Cine set for demolition

At the mayoral candidate forum hosted by Alton Main Street on March 15, Mayor Brant Walker announced the scheduled demolition of the former Alton Cine, which opened in 1976 and closed in 1998. The demolition would be done by the property’s owners, the Sakelaris Trust, once owners of the Piasa Lincoln Mercury dealership in Alton.

While many Altonians had remained hopeful throughout the years that the facility would eventually be repurposed as a music or some other artistic type of venue, those in attendance at the forum applauded Walker’s announcement at the forum.

Given a timetable that includes initial asbestos abatement prior to demolition, the building itself could be a page in Alton’s history by the end of summer after sitting empty and dilapidated for nearly two decades. Development of something else on the site, on Homer Adams Parkway east of Washington Avenue, is being discussed, with plans not yet ready for announcement, according to City Hall.

Alton’s Aldi store to close for renovations, will reopen in May

Shoppers who visit the Alton Aldi store will need to stock up this weekend, as the Alton location will close at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 26, and remain closed until May.

During the closure, renovations will be finalized on the store’s interior and exterior that will feature a more modern design.

“The Aldi Alton store, located at 2822 Homer Adams Parkway, is scheduled to close March 27 and will reopen in early May,” said Rob Jeffries, O’Fallon, Ill., division vice president.

