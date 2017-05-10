Southbound lanes of U.S. 67 reopen

The Illinois Department of Transportation and the Missouri Department of Transportation have restored all four lanes of travel along U.S. 67 south of Alton's Clark Bridge.

Earlier this month, transportation agencies converted the highway to two lanes after water inundated the southbound lanes during Mississippi River flooding.

Work is under way on other thoroughfares affected by flooding.

"The necessary cleanup, inspection and repair efforts are under way," an IDOT press release states. "Until such time as highways are opened for travel, the department reminds all motorists to heed closure and all other signage — as significant debris has been deposited on flooded roadways and soil erosion has been observed. In addition, the necessary highway inspections cannot be completed until this debris is removed. We expect additional roadways will reopen over the next 48 hours."

Continuing area closures and restrictions include:

Illinois 100, also known as the Great River Road, is closed between Illinois 3 in Grafton and Illinois 16 in Nutwood.

The Brussels Ferry is closed.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rivers Project Office closed Riverlands Way in West Alton. For information, contact the National Great Rivers Museum at (618) 462-6979 or visit facebook.com/RiverlandsUSACE.

The National Weather Service predicts the Mississippi River at Alton will fall below flood stage Monday, May 15.

More information on St. Louis area road closures is available at gatewayguide.com.

idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures

apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/

twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter