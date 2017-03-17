Stretch of David Lane to close

The Illinois Department of Transportation on Friday announced that David Lane will be closed to all traffic between Illinois 111 and North Humbert Road starting Monday, March 20.

During this closure, motorists will not be able to access David Lane from Illinois 111. Detour signs will be in place to provide access to the eastern portions of David Lane. This closure is required to construct a new asphalt road and is expected to remain in place until the middle of May of this year.

In other roadwork:

The outside lane of eastbound Interstate 270 between Illinois 159 and the Interstate 55/70/270 interchange will be closed beginning Monday, March 20, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The lane restriction will take place during non-peak hours. All lanes will be open between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. This lane restriction is necessary to perform electrical work and is expected to be completed by the end of March.

