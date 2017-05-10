Transportation agencies working to reopen southbound lanes of U.S. 67

The Illinois Department of Transportation and the Missouri Department of Transportation are working to restore all four lanes of travel along U.S. 67 across the Clark Bridge in Alton, IDOT announced in its Wednesday morning update on flood-related road closures.

Transportation agencies converted the highway to two lanes because water inundated the southbound lanes during this month's Mississippi River flooding.

"The necessary cleanup, inspection and repair efforts are under way," the press release states. "Until such time as highways are opened for travel, the department reminds all motorists to heed closure and all other signage — as significant debris has been deposited on flooded roadways and soil erosion has been observed. In addition, the necessary highway inspections cannot be completed until this debris is removed. We expect additional roadways to will reopen over the next 48 hours."

Continuing area closures and restrictions include:

Illinois 100, also known as the Great River Road, is closed between Illinois 3 in Grafton and Illinois 16 in Nutwood.

U.S. 67 from the Clark Bridge going into Missouri is reduced to one lane of two-way traffic in the northbound lanes up; the southbound lanes are closed south of the bridge until the Missouri River bridge.

The Brussels Ferry is closed.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rivers Project Office closed Riverlands Way in West Alton. For information, contact the National Great Rivers Museum at (618) 462-6979 or visit facebook.com/RiverlandsUSACE.

The Mississippi River at Alton was 6 feet above flood stage at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service predicts the river will fall below flood stage Monday, May 15.

IDOT will continue monitoring state roads in the affected areas of Illinois. Flooding has or will require closure of state highways and ferries along the Illinois and Mississippi rivers as well as several creeks and streams.

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood-prone areas. All motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East — as traffic patterns and travel times likely will be affected.

