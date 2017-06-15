Troopers to watch for dangerous driving this summer

LITCHFIELD – Illinois State Police District 18 Commander Capt. Timothy Tyler is reminding motorists to take safety precautions to prevent tragedies this summer.

During the summer months, there is an increase in traffic because of holidays, vacations and warmer weather.

Illinois State Police, along with local police and sheriff’s departments, will be doing their part to keep the roads safe for those traveling throughout the state. Troopers, police officers, and deputies will strictly enforce the four most common traffic violations: driving under the influence, distracted driving, speeding and seat belt use.

If you are going to be at an event with alcohol, please make sure you designate a driver. With the first sip of alcohol, your judgment becomes impaired. Even though the impairment may be slight, anything that slows down your reaction speed could be the difference between a close call and a vehicle crash with injuries or, even worse, death.

Distracted driving is on the rise, and the effects of distracted driving are very similar to a DUI. ISP is urging all motorists to keep your eyes on the road and off the cellphone. Unless it’s hands-free, Illinois law prohibits the use electronic devices while operating a vehicle. Motorists are asked to watch their speed and make sure they buckle up.

Last, if you are on the roads this summer and observe risky driving behaviors, police ask that you call 911. Once police are informed of these dangerous actions, officers can try to find them and, if needed, get them off the road. Motorists driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving distracted, driving too fast, as well as many others, are putting lives in danger.

“We are confident that voluntary compliance of Illinois traffic laws can lead to a safe and enjoyable summer,” an Illinois State Police press release states. “However, ISP troopers will be working problem areas where fatal numbers have increased this year. Driving is a privilege and not a right. The people of this state expect you to do your part and be a safe and diligent driver.”

