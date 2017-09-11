Two 18-year-olds killed in Wood River motorcycle crash

Madison County authorities are investigating a crash that killed two 18-year-old men on Sunday.

In a press release, Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said Bradley C. Wallace, of South Roxana, was pronounced dead in the emergency department of Alton Memorial Hospital at 11:08 p.m. Sunday after being transported from the scene of a crash at Illinois 111 (Vaughn Road) and Charles Avenue in Wood River.

A passenger on the motorcycle, Jonathan J. Marshal, 18, of Godfrey, was airlifted from the scene to a St. Louis area hospital. Two media organizations reported Monday he later died of his injuries.

Wallace was driving a 2001 Kawasaki Motorcycle west on Illinois 111. The motorcycle was struck by a 2003 Ford Windstar passenger van, driven by Robert L. Heaton, 81, that was eastbound on Illinois 111 and turning onto northbound Charles Avenue.

An autopsy conducted Monday morning revealed Wallace died as a result of head and chest trauma. Routine toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol or drugs remains pending. The crash and death is also being investigated by the Wood River Police Department Police Department with the assistance of the Metro East Crash Assistance Team.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter