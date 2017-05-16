YWCA introduces new executive director at awards banquet

ALTON – The Alton YWCA is on a mission to empower women and was proud to introduce the 10 Women of Distinction honorees and the three Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders Scholarship winners at its annual event and auction in late April.

The honorees from 2017 were Georgia Bratton, Mary Cordes, Theresa Franklin, Jenifer Lewis, Linda McCormick, Ruth Meyer, Dorothy Nagy, Martha Schultz, Tammy Smith, and Mary Pat Venardos. The three scholarship winners were Kiara Hardmon, Anna Johnson, and Taylor Mateyka.

Gail Eardley, president of the Board of Directors for the YWCA of Alton, introduced the new executive director, Dorothy Hummel, at the Women of Distinction event. Prior to taking the helm at the YWCA of Alton, Hummel served as deputy director for the Madison County Housing Authority and the community development coordinator for Madison County Community Development. She holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois in political science. She has served on the Edwardsville School Board for the past 8 years and served as alderman for Ward 2 for the city of Edwardsville. She has been involved with nonprofit groups over the years, including serving on an advisory board for the National Development Council’s New Market Tax Credit and Affordable Housing and Grow America loan programs. She is the proud mother of two children, Edward and Katherine, is married to Steven Hummel, and resides in Edwardsville.

The YWCA is proudly sponsored by the following Platinum sponsors: Morrissey Contracting Co. Inc., Simmons Hanly Conroy law firm, and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery. BJC Healthcare was a gold sponsor. Bronze sponsors included Brightway Imaging, The Bank of Edwardsville, Illinois American, and Doug and Gail Bader.

Through the generosity of its sponsors, local businesses, area residents and friends, the YWCA receives essential financial support for programs and services offered at the YWCA, including the Child Enrichment program, Stand Against Racism program, Fitness and Wellness programs, and Women’s Resource Center.

Many past Women of Distinction honorees attended the event, along with several hundred people from the area. More than 367 tickets were sold to the event, which featured a silent auction, oral auction, wine pull, and a raffle. An event booklet included many advertisements from the local business community.

Hummel described the event as “a wonderful success.

“A special thanks goes out to Sheila Goins, past Woman of Distinction honoree, for being the event emcee,” Hummel said. “The YWCA is truly fortunate to be blessed with an amazing Women of Distinction Committee who coordinated this event. In addition, we are thankful for a generous business community and a very loyal local group who continue to support the YWCA of Alton. It truly is a privilege to work on behalf of our friends, donors and Board of Directors to grow our programs and services in the next year as your executive director.”

Summer camps available

The Alton YWCA is offering an opportunity for an unforgettable summer for children ages 5 to 12 (must have completed kindergarten) with field trips, builder projects, outdoor adventures, mad scientist experiments, gardening and cooking projects, and more.

Children can:

Become a wild child, exploring the natural areas and resources of the community.

Be a builder, including many take-home projects.

Play mad scientist as participants enjoy kitchen chemistry projects, make electricity and experiment with physics.

Build smarts by writing graphic novels, solving mysteries and learning how to survive just about anything Mother Nature can come up with. The aim of the camp is to make learning fun, even when it comes to teaching children about area culture, history, government, manufacturing and local businesses.

At camp, children will choose electives such as science and math, drama and creative play, and reading. The YWCA wants to encourage curiosity, develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills, and keep children’s academics fresh all summer. The program teaches children to appreciate diversity, encourages volunteerism through service-learning and provides different activities for physical wellness and play during the day.

Costs are $27 per day, breakfast, lunch and snack included, registration and activity fees apply.

There are two sites for Summer Camp in 2017: the YWCA of Alton site, 304 E. Third St., Alton; and the Rosewood Heights Community Church site, 50 E. Rosewood Drive, East Alton. The Alton site is state-licensed and CHASI-eligible.

“We are thrilled to work with the Rosewood Heights Community Church in offering a second summer camp site in the Roxana School District,” a YWCA press release states.

Summer camp begins in Alton on May 23 and runs through Aug. 11. Camp in Rosewood Heights begins May 30 and runs through Aug. 11. Camp opens each day at 6:30 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. Wednesdays are set aside for field trips.

The YWCA is accepting applications for camp. For information, call (618) 465-7774 or email childenrichment@altonywca.com.

