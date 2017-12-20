A brighter yuletide

Photo by Danette M. Watt Photo by Danette M. Watt Photo by Danette M. Watt Photo by Danette M. Watt

EDWARDSVILLE — Olivia “The Calculator” Thomas gave up her wrestling tournament to help give other kids a merry Christmas during Saturday’s eighth annual Christmas with a Cop.

The 12-year-old was keeping a running total as her mom, officer Gina Thomas, assisted 7-year-old Trevor Wilman while he spent his allotted $200.

And spend it he did. After filling a cart with blue and red Lego tape, a Batmobile, a Nerf gun (with obligatory safety mask), a Flash mask and a bike helmet and kneepads, he went in search of a new bike because his was broken.

Trevor insisted on the Spiderman bike he found, even when Thomas gently tried to dissuade him.

“He knows what he wants,” she said. “He doesn’t quite understand the concept of money, and Grandma said we must get him a new coat.”

Thomas told Trevor he was going to have to make a decision — what was he willing to return so he’d have enough money for the bike?

As Thomas, her daughter and Trevor pushed the cart with the bike up to the gift-wrapping station, she said, “We got the coat and shoes grandma wanted. Life is good.”

What she didn’t say is that she paid for the coat and shoes out of her own pocket. Officer Rick Thompson said that’s not unusual.

“I’ve seen officers pull out their personal credit cards to buy coats or shoes,” he said. “It’s one of my favorite parts of this event, seeing my coworkers do this.”

Thompson, along with Sgt. Matt Breihan, coordinated this year’s shopping trip for 22 children, ages 5-16. After a free breakfast at Burger King, about 16 officers escorted them through Target, helping them pick out gifts for themselves and family members. Each was given a portion of money raised throughout the year by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 244. Target donated gingerbread cookies, gift-wrap and bows. Even Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand to greet kids.

Another officer who pulled out his wallet was Anthony Dietz. He bought clothing items for his shopping partner, Caleb Weeks, 10.

“I wouldn’t let him buy these for himself,” Dietz said.

Caleb was reluctant to buy anything for himself, but Dietz said he “finally got him to be selfish” and the boy put a box of Legos in the cart, next to the sports balls and Barbie for his siblings.

“Caleb’s a good kid. He was in my DARE class,” Dietz said.

The father of three has been participating since the program began.

“This is one of the best parts of the job,” he said. “It makes the not-so-bright parts of the year better. There’s a lot of bad out there.”

Caleb and his siblings are living with their aunt, Becky Weeks, and grandmother, Donna Weeks. Becky Weeks said the parents are going through a nasty divorce, so their aunt took them in.

“It’s been a rough year,” she said. “This lets them have a good Christmas.”

Three of Robert Martin’s children were shopping that morning. He and his wife both work but are in a custody battle for 7-year-old twins Demar and Demetrius and 10-year-old Daeton. Martin has an older son as well.

“They’re loving it. They’re all excited and it definitely helps us. We definitely appreciate the help,” he said.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter