A camping we will go

photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate

Every year, Ashley Villalobos looks forward to going to the Tri-Cities Area Association for the Handicapped’s summer camp.

“I love it,” Villalobos said. “They’re people I’ve known since I was 13. I grew up with a lot of these guys every year. It’s something that’s really endearing to my heart.”

Since 2001, Villalobos has been working as an coordinator for the camp, which has called the Granite City area home for more than 60 years. Her aunt, Diane Harrington, was a camp coordinator for 20 years.

“My mom was a volunteer as well,” Villalobos said. “It was kind of a family thing for a little bit of time. We obviously had volunteers who weren’t part of our family, but that’s how I actually got involved. She (my aunt) would ask me every summer, ‘Are you coming to camp?’ I would say, ‘Of course, I’m coming to camp.’”

The Granite City Park District hosted the camp from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day June 18-27 at Wilson Park and the Lincoln Place Community Center.

“In the past, they used to have it for two weeks, but they didn’t have it for two weeks for a long time,” association president Kathy Gregus said. “It was too hard for everybody, including the volunteers.”

This year’s camp had 48 handicapped adults and children. Each day, they would play a sport, enjoy a snack, go swimming and work on crafts. They also participate in camp-a-lympics, which includes a scavenger hunt, a relay race and a trivia contest with questions based on what they learned at camp.

“We normally have between 40 and 48 people sign up for camp and it’s on a first-come, first-serve basis,” Villalobos said. “A lot of these campers have been coming here longer than I have. Each year, we choose a different theme. This year, our theme is music, so each day we learn about a different style of music.”

The coordinator said campers enjoy going swimming.

“We do get to go into the pool and we go about an hour in the afternoon,” she said. “So I think it’s something they always look forward to.”

Besides Villalobos, Katie Hartman was the camp’s other coordinator.

“They get paid for that week of work that they do, and they’re both teachers,” Gregus said. “They plan the camp, and they supervise it. I just have to go check to make sure everything is going OK, and they call me if there’s a problem.”

The association provides social and recreational activities to mentally and physically disabled adults and children of the Granite City area. The organization gets contributions from the United Way, Knights of Columbus and the Granite City Optimist Club.

Gregus said the association started in 1955.

“The parents started the organization and we just continued with the activities that they started because they’ve all been successful,” the president said.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter