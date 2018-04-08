A cause for the paws

GODFREY | Marking 62 years of service, the 5A’s Animal Shelter remains a nonprofit no-kill facility, seeing close to 350 cats and dogs annually. Some end up making the shelter their final residence, while others are adopted into loving homes after a thorough screening of their new humans.

The maximum capacity at 5A’s, or Alton Area Animal Aid Association, is approximately 100 animals.

“When someone comes across a stray, or can no longer keep an animal, they will often bring it here,” board President Carol Metzler said. “We will take them in if we can, but sometimes we just don’t have the space or the resources to meet their medical needs.

“We encourage people to call us first, and never to just drop them off or worse yet, tie them to our fence and leave them behind. It’s truly heartbreaking when that happens.

“It’s expensive to keep things going,” she said. “We truly appreciate the help we have received from the community over the years.”

Donations are always welcome — in person, through the mail, at the local Schnucks store, or through the 5A’s website. Purchases made at the Wood River 5A’s Thrift Store, open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 632 Wood River Ave., also help.

Another way to support continued shelter operations is at the upcoming Cattin' Around — A Gala Night for 5A's fundraiser.

The Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall will be transformed into a 1920s-era cabaret for the event. Revelers are welcome to come in period attire, if so desired. Music provided by Miss Jubilee and the Humdingers, with a dinner buffet catered by Mac’s Time Out Lounge.

Tickets include dinner, an evening of entertainment, a mini auction and raffle opportunities. A cash bar will be available. Tickets can be purchased in person by stopping by the shelter at 4530 Alby St. in Alton during regular business hours.

Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall, 1713 Stamper Lane

Saturday, April 21, 5:30 p.m.

Tickets: $50 single, $75 couple

(618) 466-3702

